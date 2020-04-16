43 more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – 251 confirmed coronvirus cases in Tipperary

43 more covid-19 patients have died and another 724 positive tests have been reported for coronavirus.

629 of today’s cases are from recent tests, and another 95 from a lab in Germany processing older swabs.

The total death toll here is now 486, with a total of 13,271 confirmed cases. Tipperary now has 251 confirmed cases.

34 deaths located in the east, 4 in the west, 5 in the south of the country

the people included 22 males and 21 females

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

27 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 486* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (1 case that was earlier reported has now been discounted.)

As of 1pm Wednesday 15th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

an additional 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

an additional 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our model today is showing four reproductive numbers, illustrating the different stages of the disease in Ireland over the past 6 weeks.

“We now estimate our R0 to be between 0.7 and 1.0, which means current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of COVID-19 in Ireland today. In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this. All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing COVID-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes.”

Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing latest case information.

Validation of data at the HPSC this week resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 486 deaths reflects this.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 28% of the population say they have delayed seeking medical care in the last month.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:

women are significantly more likely than men to have delayed seeking medical attention (34% vs 21%)

fear of potential infection is the main reason for delaying seeking medical attention especially for women (59%) and under 35’s (63%)

the percentage of people behaving safely continues to rise for behaviours such as washing hands (94%), using sanitiser (92%) and coughing into their elbow (77%)

Cases as of Tuesday, 14 April

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 14th April (12,425 cases), reveals:

55% are female and 45% are male, with 425 clusters involving 2,451 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,026 cases (16%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 284 cases have been admitted to ICU

3,090 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,337 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 916 cases (7%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 43%, travel abroad accounts for 6%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 12425 Total number hospitalised 2026 Total number admitted to ICU 284 Total number of deaths 480 Total number of healthcare workers 2451 Number clusters notified 425 Cases associated with clusters 2451 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 14 April

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 6778 54.6 Male 5336 44.6 Unknown 111 0.9 Total 12425

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 14 April

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 28 0.2 1 – 4 44 0.4 5 – 14 124 1 15 – 24 809 6.5 25 – 34 2145 17.3

6|35 – 44|2315|18.5|

45 – 54 2395 19.2 55 – 64 1806 14.5 65+ 273 22 Unknown 20 0.2

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 14 April

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 51% Close contact with confirmed case 43% Travel Abroad 6%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 14 April

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 13 0.6 5 – 14 4 0.2 15 – 24 43 2.1 25 – 34 132 6.5 35 – 44 164 8.1 45 – 54 298 14.7 55 – 64 308 15.2 65+ 1062 52.4 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 14 April

Cases by county

Carlow 59 0.5% Cavan 310 2.3=5% Clare 119 1% Cork 916 7.4% Donegal 320 2.6% Dublin 6337 51% Galway 260 2.1% Kerry 246 2% Kildare 567 4.6% Kilkenny 173 1.4% Laois 133 1.1% Leitrim 43 0.4% Limerick 307 2.5% Longford 77 0.6% Louth 350 2.8% Mayo 249 2% Meath 405 3.3% Monaghan 161 1.3% Offaly 163 1.3% Roscommon 57 0.5% Sligo 66 0.5% Tipperary 251 2% Waterford 101 0.8% Westmeath 309 2.5% Wexford 71 0.6% Wicklow 375 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 14 April

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.