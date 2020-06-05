426 feral cats rescued and treated in Cashel since 2016

Cashel animal welfare volunteers say that 426 feral cats have been trapped, spayed and neutered over the last four years.

The Cashel Feral Cat Project has noted a significant prevalence of these wild cats in the town, and have been working to rescue them and prevent them from reproducing.

Angie McGrath is involved in the project, and says that cats can produce up to 180 kittens in their lifetime.

She’s also outlined the scale of the challenge in a town like Cashel.

“Since July 2016 and up to yesterday, we have trapped, spayed, neutered and returned 426 cats in Cashel alone. It’s mad numbers. It’s the tip of the iceberg too. They’re everywhere.”