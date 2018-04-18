41 people on trolleys at South Tipp General today

The main hospitals serving Tipperary patients are again under severe pressure this lunchtime.

526 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, University Hospital Limerick, which serves patients from North Tipp, is the worst affected with 63 patients waiting for beds.

It’s followed by Cork University Hospital where 43 people are on trolleys.

At South Tipp General, there are 41 patients on trollies or overflow areas of wards this afternoon.