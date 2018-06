Almost 400 people are waiting on hospital trolleys across the country this afternoon.

According to the INMO, the nationwide figure is 399, which is a decrease of 13% on the same day last year.

The most overcrowded is University Hospital Limerick where there are 53 people waiting for a bed.

Cork University Hospital is next with 51 while at South Tipp General in Clonmel there are 21 patients being treated on trolleys around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of wards.