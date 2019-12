Half of the beds in the new 40-bed modular unit in South Tipp General are to be open by January 12th.

Independent TD Michael Lowry told Tipp FM News this will help alleviate the trolley crisis.

The remainder of the beds in the new unit will be open by March of next year.

Recruitment is well underway to staff the unit and Deputy Lowry said the Clonmel hospital is pioneering a change to combat the current overcrowding.