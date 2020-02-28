37 homeless people in Tipperary at end of January

The number of people homeless in Tipperary increased last month.

Department of Housing figures show that 37 people were in emergency accommodation in Tipperary at the end of January, two more than December’s figure.

It is however a significant decrease on the figure for January 2019, when there were 65 people homeless in the Premier County.

Nationally, the number of people in emergency accommodation rose to 10,271, with almost three-quarters of those people in Dublin.

In the south-east region, in which Tipperary is included in these stats, there were 243 homeless people in January, up from 224 in December.