350 Arrests for Drink and Drug Driving so far in 2020

Over 350 motorists have been arrested for drink or drug driving in Tipperary so far in 2020.

This in part is being put down to new technology available to the Garda Roads Policing Unit and the force generally.

Checkpoints will be carried out by Gardaí across County Tipperary throughout December and beyond.

Inspector Mark Allen says while the number of deaths on Tipperary’s roads has fallen this year we can’t get complacent.