31 adults in Tipperary are in emergency accommodation according to latest State figures.

The county total for the end of August is a drop of two on the month before according to new stats from the Department of Housing.

Last month 6,802 adults and 2,620 children were in emergency accommodation across the country. A total of 6,227 were in Dublin, which is an increase of 22 on the previous month. The full report can be found here.