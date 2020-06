A total of 315 drugs seizures were made in Tipperary between January and May of this year.

That’s according to figures released by the Department of Justice.

The total estimated value of the drugs is just over €367,500.

The Divisional Drugs Unit made 44 seizures in January, 56 in February, 60 in March, 71 in April, and 84 in May.

The Department also says that, since January of this year, the Unit in Tipperary has gone from 1 sergeant and 5 Gardaí, to 2 sergeants and 14 Gardaí.