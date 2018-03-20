3 Tipp sports clubs embark on upgrade works

A number of Tipperary sports clubs could see major upgrades to their facilities over the next few months.

Two GAA clubs, and one soccer club have each lodged planning applications with Tipperary County Council for works.

Loughmore Castleiney and Drom & Inch GAA clubs, and Carrick United F.C. have each lodged planning applications with the local authority.

Carrick United are hoping to upgrade the facilites at their grounds on Coolnamuck Road, Carrickbeg, Carrick on Suir.

They want to construct a spectator stand at their main pitch, while also providing a new training pitch with flood lights and high ballstop netting at each end.

Meanwhile, Loughmore Castleiney GAA club have also submitted an application for the construction of a a new spectator stand at their grounds.

As well as that, the Mid-Tipp club are hoping to construct an all weather pitch, with floodlights – and a new hurling wall.

While Drom & Inch are hoping to extend the existing playing field and erect new goals and netting.