3 solar farm proposals are currently under appeal

Proposals for three solar farms in Tipperary are currently with the state planning appeals board.

Two of them were lodged with An Bord Pleanala last August while another is before the board with over a year.

Tipperary County Council granted conditional approval for a solar farm at a 58 hectare site at Leonards Bog near Roscrea last July.

The permission was appealed by a local residents group.

A decision was due from An Bord Pleanala in mid-February however the case is still with the board with no revised date for a decision.

A solar farm on the outskirts of Ardfinnan was refused permission by Tipperary County Council and appealed by the developers Premier Solar Ltd.

This was also to be ruled on in February – however it’s still with the state planning appeals board’s inspector.

Plans for 36,500 square metres of solar panels at Ballynagrana and Deerpark near Carrick on Suir were given the green light by the local authority.

This was appealed by a number of local residents and has been with An Bord Pleanala since February of 2017 – as yet there’s no proposed decision date available.

The delays are in part down to a lack of personnel within An Bord Pleanala and an increase in the number of cases coming before them.