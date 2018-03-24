3 schools in Tipperary looking to expand

A number of primary schools in the Premier County are hoping to expand.

Planning applications have been lodged with Tipperary County Council by three schools in the south of the county.

St Michael’s National School in Clerihan is proposing a new single storey extension to the existing multi-purpose hall building.

The school at Knockeevan is also planning a new entrance lobby to the existing school building.

Meanwhile a new classroom is in the pipeline for a school near Cahir.

Ballydrehid National School on the N24 has lodged an application for a new portacabin classroom.

Fr Peter Ahearne has applied on behalf of Powerstown National School on the outskirts of Clonmel to retain works already carried out there.

These include 2 prefabricated classrooms with toilets.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council on all three applications by mid-May.