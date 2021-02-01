2nd round Covid-19 vaccinations continue today in Tipp Town nursing home

The rollout of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is continuing at long-term care facilities today.

Residents and staff at Cluain Árann nursing and residential unit in Tipperary Town are receiving their second jab today.

HSE vaccination teams began returning to local care facilities late last week, including the Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles and the Cottage Nursing Home in Clonmel.

More than 150,500 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered up until the end of January.

The latest data shows just over 49,000 second doses have also been administered so far.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says over 207,000 vaccines have arrived in Ireland so far and admitted there have been bumps on the road.

246,000 vaccines have been administered in the north so far, although its programme began three weeks prior to the Republic’s rollout.