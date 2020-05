28 patients are being cared for on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today.

It’s one of the busiest days they’ve had since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

They are among 72 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country that are without a bed.

Neither South Tipp General in Clonmel or Nenagh Hospital have any patients on trolleys this afternoon.

This day last year there were 413 people without a bed including 63 at UHL.