230 refugees to be resettled across Tipperary

Over 40 Syrian Refugee families will be resettled across 4 Tipperary towns in the coming weeks.

The local authority has provisionally identified the locations where the estimated 230 refugees will be settled and is finalising matters before announcing where they will be.

This isn’t the first Syrian refugees resettlement in Co. Tipperary. Twelve families fleeing the Syrian civil war were resettled in Thurles in between 2015 and 2016.

And Fianna Fail Cllr Seamus Hanafin said it has been a positive experience.