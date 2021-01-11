22% jump in Tipp PUP recipients over last week

The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary has risen by 22 percent in the space of a week.

10,795 people in the county will receive the State payment tomorrow, almost 2,000 more people than last week.

Nationally, there has been a 19 percent increase in the number of people on the PUP – bringing the total to almost 400,000.

The Department of Social Protection say the value of payments made this week will be €118m.

These figures are in addition to the almost 190,000 people on the Live Register at the end of December.