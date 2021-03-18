Sadness at death of Kilruane teenager

Tributes are being paid from across Tipperary and further afield to the family and friends of a Kilruane teenager who has passed away in recent days.

Oisín Williams, an accomplished young hurler for Kilruane McDonaghs, had also been involved in county development squads in recent years.

GAA clubs across Tipperary have been sharing their condolences on social media towards the north Tipperary club and Oisín’s family, since his death was announced yesterday.

Among the tributes paid, Games Development Administrator for Tipperary GAA Paudie Malone described Oisín as a “tremendous young player” who “would always greet you with a smile and a little chat.”