Cahir walks to be enhanced following latest funding allocation

Funding announced for the further development of walking routes in Cahir is being welcomed by a local councillor.

Independent rep Andy Moloney’s comments follow the €19,800 allocated for Cahir under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme.

11 projects in Tipperary received funding to help develop and promote outdoor trails, with money going towards the Lough Derg Blueway and Beara Breifne Way among many others.

Andy Moloney says the funding for Cahir will go a long way towards creating a looped walk in the town.

“The works are going to involve a new path the whole way down past the Viaduct and clearing at both sides of the area.”

“It will also enhance the facilities we have put in place around the Ha-Ha onto Church Street and create a looped walk.”

“It’s not a big lot of money but it’s enough to do what we need to do in that area.”