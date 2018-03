206 new recruits are passing out at the Garda training college in Templemore today.

They bring the number of new recruits who have attested as members of An Garda Síochána and who have been assigned to mainstream duties around the country, to just under 1,800 since the College reopened in September 2014.

In all 800 Garda trainees are scheduled to attest during 2018.

The total numbers in the force are on track to reach 14,000 by the end of this year.