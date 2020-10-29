2024 completion date for new Ballina-Killaloe crossing

Preparation work on the site of a new €40 million bridge project linking Ballina and Killaloe is underway.

Archaeological work has begun in recent weeks, while work on fencing and tree felling is expected to get going before the end of this year.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says it’s hoped that construction work can begin in the middle of next year on the project, which is seen as crucial in developing connectivity in the mid-west.

Deputy Kelly has been outlining the current status of the project.

“Archaeological surveys, a contract has gone out for the felling and fencing so all of that work will go on towards the end of this year and the beginning of next year.”

“The final contract and tendering is being organised for the main build which is over €40 million worth and it’s hoped that this will commence by the middle of next year.”

“It will be a three year contract so all-in-all we should have a new bridge by 2024.”