An estimated 200,000 people have been taking part in the annual Darkness into Light event in aid of Pieta House.

The walk and run through the early hours of the morning, into dawn, is now in it’s tenth year.

Walks have been organised in 180 venues across Ireland and several more are taking place around the world.

It’s expected to raise more than €4 million euro for the charity which offers counselling for those affected by suicide.