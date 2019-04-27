Still 200 premises in Tipp without power after Storm Hannah

In the aftermath of Storm Hannah, ESB crews are still working to restore power to over 200 customers across Tipperary.

In South Tipp, 63 premises in Ardfinnan and 26 on the Spa Road outside Kilsheelan are without power this morning.

Maintenance teams are also working on restoring power to 41 premises in Cashel and 16 in Garrancanty.

Meanwhile, crews in Birdhill are getting the lights back for 60 customers while in Holycross the number stands at 14.

All outages are estimated to be resolved by 8pm this evening.

+++

The L2106-0 between Newport and Rockvale Cemetery is likely to be closed for the remainder of the day due to storm damage.

Caution is advised for drivers, particularly on secondary routes there have been many reports of debris strewn across Tipperary’s roads.

So far Council crews have cleared around 40 trees/limbs from routes around the county with work ongoing.

The road outside Newport and another outside Cahir are blocked but expected to be cleared today.

Council crews will continue to monitor all areas across the county.