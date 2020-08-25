200 People Come Off PUP Payment in Tipperary

200 people in Tipperary will no longer be receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment from today.

Over the last week, 6,800 people have closed their P-U-P claims nationally.

In Tippeary over the last week there’s been no change in the number of people receiving the payment.

It still stands at 6,700.

However, 200 of those recipients will be getting their last payment today as they have now closed their accounts.

At the height of the pandemic on the 5th of May, there were 18,800 people in the Premier County getting the payment.

All in all this week, 232,400 people in the Republic will receive the PUP, which is a 61% drop from the May peak.

However, the Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys has said that it’s clear the rate of decrease around the country in recent weeks has begun to slow.