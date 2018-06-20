20 jobs to be created in Nenagh as part of Arrabawn development

Up to 20 jobs could be created with the news that 30 million euro is to be invested in Arrabawn Co-op in Nenagh.

The investment will also see a change to the entrance of the facility, which will hopefullt alleviate traffic congestion problems on Kenyon street and Stafford street.

The aim of the three year, 30 million euro investment at Arrabawn is to transform the site in to a world class manufacturing site.

It is the largest investment programme ever undertaken by Aarrabawn and will result in the creation of up to 20 new jobs.

The plans include plant extension, which will increase production capacity by 50% and will also include upgrade works to the effluent plant.

These improvements will increase production from 360 million litres to 550 million litres, representing huge growth of the North Tipp facility, which was producing 250 million litres in 2014.

It is this forecasted increase that will result in the creation of 20 new jobs at Arrabawn with direct benefits for the local economy.

But one aspect of the plans which will will have a direct impact on the town, is the proposal to relocate the entrance to the Martyr’s road roundabout side of the plant.

This would be achieved by the demolition of two disusued buildings, the Railway Bar on Kenyon Street and the old Sutton’s yard site on Stafford street.

It’s hoped that this change will alleviate traffic congestion currently being experienced on Stafford street and Kenyon street.

The investment has been billed as a major investment in both the Company and the town of Nenagh.

A planning application for the major development has been lodged with Tipperary County Council this week.