20 horses removed from a field near Clonmel

Over 20 malnourished horses have been removed from a field near Clonmel.

The operation at Knocklofty was a follow up to the discovery of dead horses at the site in recent days.

Tipperary County Council made the decision to step in following consultations with the Gardaí.

Members of the Garda Regional Support Unit were present during the operation last evening.

Meanwhile the Department of Agriculture has been notified about a number of horses which are suffering serious neglect in Templemore.

A lady living in a retirement home contacted Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill to report that the horses were starving in a wasteland on the way out to the railway station.

Deputy Cahill spoke to Dermot Murphy, principal officer for animal welfare with the department, who assured him that the incidents in Tippeary are being investigated.

Mr Cahill says that this is an ongoing issue in the county: