2% weekly drop in Tipp PUP recipients

The number of people on the PUP in Tipperary has dropped by two percent this week.

Despite the ongoing Level 5 restrictions, 278 fewer people are receiving the payment this week in Tipperary – bringing the total to 12,016.

Just under 450,000 people will receive the payment tomorrow, down 7,000 in a week, but still an outlay of €134m from the State.

The construction sector has seen the largest decrease in people on the PUP this week, with 1,685 fewer people receiving the payment than seven days previously.