Two men are in custody this afternoon in Cahir Garda station following a series of incidents across South Tipp overnight.

A number of primary schools were broken in to, as well as the NCT centre in Cahir and a number of houses in Cashel.

Gardai are appealing for anyone in South Tipp who saw anything suspicious in their area overnight to contact them as they investigate the chain of events

Inspector James White outlines what happened last night