Young GAA player named as crash victim

The young man who died in a fatal collision over the Bank Holiday weekend has been named.

The dead man has been named locally as 24 year old Sean Breen from Annacarty.

Mr Breen was a well known hurler for Éire Óg Annacarty and manager at Jacko Breen Agri.

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Breen was pronounced dead at the scene when the 4×4 he was travelling in left the road.

The accident occurred at around 5.30am 1km outside Dundrum on Sunday. It is believed that Mr Breen was travelling home from a 21st birthday party in nearby Drombane.

Two other passengers suffered non life threatening injuries.

It is the 7th death on the roads of Tipperary this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.