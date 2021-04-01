186 people in local HSE regions receive Covid-19 vaccine jab in their own homes

The work of the National Ambulance Service in vaccinating people who are housebound has been praised by Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

The Tipperary deputy says he’s been informed that a total of 84 people have received a vaccine jab in their own homes in the HSE’s Mid-West region, and a further 102 in the South-East in recent weeks.

These jabs are being administered to people who are unable to attend appointments at their own GP surgery.

Deputy Cahill says the National Ambulance Service has carried out great work in Tipperary in recent days and weeks.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of the National Ambulance Services paramedics in carrying out this work. I have, in recent weeks, been contacted by a number of constituents here in Tipperary who were worried they would miss their vaccine appointment as they were unable to leave their homes due to being housebound or bedridden.

“I believe it is important to recognise the hard work of the National Ambulance Services in ensure that these people, who are at particular risk of Covid-19, have received their vaccinations”.