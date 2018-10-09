Following on from the fantastic success of the 2017 County Tipperary Business

awards, County Tipperary Chamber with the co-operation of Chambers in Clonmel, Cahir, Thurles, Cashel, Nenagh and Tipperary Town as well as the Mid-Western Business Network are running the event again in 2018. The awards are for all businesses in the County of Tipperary and applicants do not have to be a Chamber Member.

The event will comprise of a Black Tie Gala Dinner @ the 4☆ Clonmel Park Hotel on the 19th of October 2018, where the shining lights of Tipperary business will be presented with awards in front of an audience of their peers. Master of ceremonies will be Fran Curry of Tipp FM.

The awards showcase the very best business talent throughout County Tipperary.

Businesses of all sizes operating in a vast array of industries will have an

opportunity to display their story and be recognised for their positive contribution to the successful growth of Tipperary as a commerce hub.

Nominee videos can be viewed here:

Our Main Sponsors and sponsor of Best Business of the Year are ABP Foods. Our Innovation and Education partners, and sponsor of the Presidential Award for outstanding Achivement are LIT, Tipperary.

Our Main Media Partners are TippFM. Category sponsors are:

◆ Best Start-Up – sponsored by Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary

◆ Best SME – sponsored by AIB Bank

◆ Best Family Business – sponsored by O’Gorman, Brannigan Purtill & Co.

◆ Best Large Business – sponsored by Bank of Ireland

◆ Best Use of Social Media in Business – sponsored by Alby Pharma

◆ Best CSR or Contribution to the Community – sponsored by Amneal

◆ Best Services Provider – sponsored by Abbott

◆ Best Sports/Arts/Culture – sponsored by Bulmers/C&C Group

◆ Best Food and Agricultural – sponsored by MSD

◆ Best Employer: Talent Development, Training & Wellness

– sponsored by County Tipperary Skillnet

◆ Best In Retail – sponsored by Boston Scientific

◆ Best Tourism & Hospitality – sponsored by Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Clonmel

◆ Best Social Enterprise Award- sponsored by Tipperary County Council

Categories/NOMINEES:

Presidents Award will be announced on the night of the awards.

SME

Clonmel Healthcare – Jamie Lawlor Crash Repairs – Ryans Cleaning

Sport, Arts & Culture

Cashel Folk Museum – Setanta – South Tipperary Art Centre

CSR/Contribution to the Community

Fitness Freak – MSD – Tipperary Energy Agency

Best Employer:

Talent Development, Training & Wellness BPS Crowthorne – Metis Ireland – Surecom

Startup or Emerging New Business

Choice Rural Broadband – Horan Automation & Consulting – Post Partum Relief Healthcare

Best use of Social Media in Business

Acorn Regulatory – Cashel Blue Cheese – Mediskin

Large Business

Boston Scientific – Eishtec – MSD

Family

Cantwell Engineering – Morrison BMW – PWM Engineering

Tourism & Hospitality

Abbeycourt Hotel – Horse and Jockey Hotel – The Cottage Loughmore

Food and Agriculture

Blanco Nino – Magners Farm – Star Fuels

Services Provider Business Eishtec – Home Instead – Unitec

Retail

Red Nose Wine – Shanahans Centra – Stakelums Hardware

Social Enterprise – NEW AWARD

Irish Wheelchair Association – Knockawley Resource Centre – Tipperary Energy Agency

Overall Business of the Year will be announced on the night of the awards.