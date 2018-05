More than 1,800 people in Tipperary have been placed in jobs through Turas Nua under the JobPath programme

Turas Nua has also delivered over 8,500 training courses in Tipperary, aimed at helping people to upskill and ensure they are better prepared for the jobs’ market.

Nationally Turas Nua is helping 1,000 people a month to find employment.

Colin Donnery, Director with Turas Nua explains more…