17 Tipperary Groups receive Arts Grants from Tipperary County Council

Seventeen groups across Tipperary have received Arts Grants for 2021.

The grants, from Tipperary County Council, total €31,500 and range in scale from five hundred to five thousand.

The aim of the funding is to support artistic groups and support the sustainability of the sector locally in acknowledgement of their importance to the local communities and cultural life.

Many arts groups throughout the county have been unable to stage any events due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the hope is that they will be able to resume as normal in the coming months.

Some of the beneficiaries include Mountain Lodhe Restoration Committee, Cahir, Live Art Ireland Borrisokane, Nenagh Players, and Homeland Roscrea.