164 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

93 of them are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford and 6 in Offaly.

The remaining 10 cases are spread across Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

The total number of cases now stands at 28,363.

There have been no further deaths reported – the death toll remains at 1,777.