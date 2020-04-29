163 km/h speeding detected in Tipperary as concerns are raised about road deaths

16 pedestrians have been killed on our roads so far this year, double the amount that died compared to the same period last year.

The RSA and Gardaí have raised concerns about speeding on the roads with one detection last Wednesday of a vehicle being driven at 163 km/h on the M7 near Birdhill in Tipperary.

A major reduction in traffic volume due to the COVID-19 restrictions has not resulted in a reduction in road deaths, as anticipated.

Since the 28th of March there have been over 8,200 motorists caught speeding, a 38 per cent decrease on the same period last year.

However, since schools closed on the March 13th there have been 17 road deaths, including six pedestrians.

Gardaí and the RSA are concerned about motorists using the empty roads as an excuse to speed, some through 50km zones “at motorway speeds”.

They’re urging drivers to slow down – and expect to come across more pedestrians and cyclists than normal during this time. Meanwhile, pedestrians are being urged to ensure they are visible when out walking.

A total of 54 people have died on the roads so far this year, seven more than this time last year.