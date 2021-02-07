15 metre high communications structure granted permission in Cappawhite despite appeal

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for a 15 metre high communications structure in Cappawhite, despite an appeal by some local residents.

The state planning appeals agency has decided to back Tipperary County Council’s initial decision.

Eircom were granted permission from Tipperary County Council last July for a 15 metre high free standing communications structure at the Eircom Exchange at Cappagh, Cappawhite.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Alice Flynn on behalf of the Cappawhite National School Board of Management, and others.

The grounds of appeal included multiple policy and heritage issues, as well as concerns that the structure would “dwarf all other structures in the village”.

Potential health impacts were also raised, as well as concerns that the site is within 100 metres of homes, the local national school and playschool.

However, An Bord Pleanála has decided to grant conditional permission for the proposed development, stating that “the development proposed would not seriously injure the amenities of the area”, and would be in accordance with proper planning in the area.