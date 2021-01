NPHET believe the country is “beginning to turn a corner” in tackling the current wave of Covid-19 – but that hospitals will remain under threat in the weeks ahead.

A further 8 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed last night with 4,929 new cases including 127 in Tipperary

One in 76 people across the country has tested positive for the disease in the past two weeks.

Overnight there were 1,620 patients in hospital with the virus and 144 in intensive care.