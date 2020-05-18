Over 1,300 rounds of ammunition found in Tipperary

Over 1,300 rounds of ammunition have been found in Tipperary.

The discovery was made on Satruday after a member of the public found a package wrapped in plastic in Bishop’s Wood, Dundrum.

They alerted Gardaí and a full technical examination of the scene was carried out along with extended searches in the area.

However, nothing else was found and Gardaí believe the ammunition may have been there for some time.

The package contained 3 smaller packages – each one with a different calibre of bullets in it, which are being sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.