More than 1,300 people in region including South Tipperary on waiting list for home support

More than 7,800 people are on the waiting list for home-support packages.

Demand is greatest in the Dublin north region.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, 7,827 people are waiting for the support.

Nearly 5,500 people are waiting to get a package for the first time, while almost 2,400 people are looking for additional home-help.

The total combined list is highest in Dublin North, Dublin North Central and Dublin North West – at nearly 1,800.

The next highest is the South Tipperary, Carlow-Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford region, at 1,333.

Six other HSE regions in the country have more than 480 people on their lists.