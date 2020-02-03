120 people without beds in hospitals serving Tipperary

120 people are waiting for beds in hospitals serving Tipperary.

Once again, University Hospital Limerick has the highest figure on the INMO’s daily trolley report, with 80 people waiting for beds.

A further 40 people are on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital.

In light of current overcrowding, management at South Tipp General are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They are advising people to go to a GP or Caredoc service where possible and to keep the ED services for those who need them most.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

The management at South Tipperary General Hospital apologise for any inconvenience caused.