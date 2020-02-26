12-hour sing-a-thon for Tipperary girl’s life changing surgery

€100,000 needs to be raised in order for a young Tipperary girl to have life-changing surgery.

The family of seven-year-old Sophie Breen from Borrisokane, who has cerebral palsy, say she needs to travel to the United States for the operation that would help to stop further deterioration of her muscles.

A major fundraiser will be held in Borrisokane in two weeks time.

Liz Williams is one of those involved and she spoke to Tipp Today earlier.

She said it’s a big amount of money, but it will make Sophie’s life more bearable and less painful. The singing circle will do a 12-hour sing-a-thon with ‘A Song for Sophie’ in the Green Bar in Borrisokane.

Listen to a snippet here;

To give a donation or see more on the GoFundMe page, click here.