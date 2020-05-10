1,146 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – 219 new confirmed cases

There have now been a total 1,446* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 515 confirmed cases.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,954 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 381 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,669 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
|Total number of cases
|22,495
|Total number hospitalised
|2,954
|Total number admitted to ICU
|381
|Total number of deaths
|1,195
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,669
|Number clusters notified
|746
|Cases associated with clusters
|8,119
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|12879
|57.3
|Male
|9552
|42.5
|Unknown
|64
|0.3
|Total
|22,495
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|40
|0.2
|1 – 4
|77
|0.3
|5 – 14
|245
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1567
|7
|25 – 34
|3673
|16.3
|35 – 44
|3891
|17.3
|45 – 54
|4087
|18.2
|55 – 64
|2939
|13.1
|65 – 74
|1645
|7.3
|75 – 84
|2116
|9.4
|85+
|2189
|9.7
|Unknown
|26
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|61%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|36%
|Travel Abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.6
|15 – 24
|63
|2.1
|25 – 34
|177
|6
|35 – 44
|236
|8
|45 – 54
|399
|13.5
|55 – 64
|437
|14.8
|65 – 74
|517
|17.5
|75 – 84
|670
|22.7
|85+
|418
|14.2
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|Carlow
|136
|0.6%
|Cavan
|748
|3.3%
|Clare
|303
|1.3%
|Cork
|1205
|5.4%
|Donegal
|469
|2.1%
|Dublin
|10948
|48.7%
|Galway
|382
|1.7%
|Kerry
|303
|1.3%
|Kildare
|1317
|5.9%
|Kilkenny
|271
|1.2%
|Laois
|247
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|66
|0.3%
|Limerick
|570
|2.5%
|Longford
|264
|1.2%
|Louth
|715
|3.2%
|Mayo
|522
|2.3%
|Meath
|754
|3.4%
|Monaghan
|447
|2%
|Offaly
|349
|1.6%
|Roscommon
|234
|1%
|Sligo
|116
|0.5%
|Tipperary
|515
|2.3%
|Waterford
|143
|0.6%
|Westmeath
|640
|2.8%
|Wexford
|194
|0.9%
|Wicklow
|637
|2.8%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.