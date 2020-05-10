1,146 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – 219 new confirmed cases

There have now been a total 1,446* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 515 confirmed cases.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,954 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 381 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,669 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 22,495 Total number hospitalised 2,954 Total number admitted to ICU 381 Total number of deaths 1,195 Total number of healthcare workers 6,669 Number clusters notified 746 Cases associated with clusters 8,119 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 12879 57.3 Male 9552 42.5 Unknown 64 0.3 Total 22,495

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 40 0.2 1 – 4 77 0.3 5 – 14 245 1.1 15 – 24 1567 7 25 – 34 3673 16.3 35 – 44 3891 17.3 45 – 54 4087 18.2 55 – 64 2939 13.1 65 – 74 1645 7.3 75 – 84 2116 9.4 85+ 2189 9.7 Unknown 26 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 36% Travel Abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.6 15 – 24 63 2.1 25 – 34 177 6 35 – 44 236 8 45 – 54 399 13.5 55 – 64 437 14.8 65 – 74 517 17.5 75 – 84 670 22.7 85+ 418 14.2 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

Carlow 136 0.6% Cavan 748 3.3% Clare 303 1.3% Cork 1205 5.4% Donegal 469 2.1% Dublin 10948 48.7% Galway 382 1.7% Kerry 303 1.3% Kildare 1317 5.9% Kilkenny 271 1.2% Laois 247 1.1% Leitrim 66 0.3% Limerick 570 2.5% Longford 264 1.2% Louth 715 3.2% Mayo 522 2.3% Meath 754 3.4% Monaghan 447 2% Offaly 349 1.6% Roscommon 234 1% Sligo 116 0.5% Tipperary 515 2.3% Waterford 143 0.6% Westmeath 640 2.8% Wexford 194 0.9% Wicklow 637 2.8%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 7 May.