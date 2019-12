There are 73 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick today.

It is the worst affected hospital in the ongoing trolley crisis and there are 569 patients without beds across the country.

There are 51 people on trolleys in CUH and 42 in Letterkenny, according to figures from the INMO.

Front-line staff at South Tipp General in Clonmel are caring for 38 patients who are without a bed this afternoon.