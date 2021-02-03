11 New Covid Cases Reported in Tipperary

11 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tipperary last night, as part of a national increase of 879.

It’s the lowest number of new cases reported in the country this year, however the death toll rose by 101 – the highest daily total during the pandemic so far.

Tipperary has reported 553 new cases in the last fortnight, but the incidence rate continues to drop, and currently stands at 347 cases per 100,000 people.

Roscommon, Leitrim, Kerry and Kilkenny have the lowest infection rates in the country at the moment.