11 motorists arrested in Tipp on suspicion of drink or drug driving over Christmas

The youngest person arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving during the Christmas period in Tipperary was 17.

Road fatalities in Tipperary were the third highest in the country in 2019.

Thirteen people died in crashes on the Premier county roads last year.

A total of 148 people died on Ireland’s roads last year as a result of 137 fatal crashes, compared to 142 lives lost in 135 fatal crashes in 2018.

Inspector James White joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier and said people are still taking a chance of driving under the influence.