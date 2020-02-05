108 patients without bed in Clonmel hospital so far this week

32 patients are being cared for on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, they are among 568 in a similar situation across the country today.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded – the facility which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – has 63 people without a bed.

So far this week, front-line staff at UHL have had to treat 215 patients on trolleys while 108 have been left without a bed in Clonmel since Monday.

Nationally this figure stands at 1,775.