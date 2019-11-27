104 patients waiting on beds in hospitals serving Tipperary

Hospitals serving Tipperary are today coping with 104 patients who are without a bed.

According to the INMO there are 654 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country and are being cared for on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves the north of the county is once again the most overcrowded in the country with 73 people around the Emergency Department or in overflow areas of already full wards.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 25 patients without a bed while Nenagh General Hospital has 6 patients waiting for a bed.

Cork University Hospital is the second busiest in the country today with 59 patients without beds.