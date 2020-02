525 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 61 patients awaiting beds at University Hospital Limerick, which is the worst affected facility according to the INMO.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has 35 patients without a bed this afternoon.

Other facilities with severe overcrowding are Cork University Hospital with 49 and 43 at University Hospital Galway.

Nenagh General has five patients without a bed today.