Over 1,000km of Tipp Roads Salted Amid Cold Snap

Over 1,000 kilometres of road around Tipperary will be salted by the council this week as the cold snap hits us.

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Leinster, Connacht and Munster from Thursday morning.

Met Eireann is forecasting up to 5 centimetres of snow with more on higher ground.

Senior Executive Officer with Tipperary County Council, Ger Walsh says their Severe Weather Assessment Team is monitoring the situation closely.

He’s told Tipp FM News that it’s important for us all to be prepared