More than 100 people expected to attend march and protest in Carrick-on-Suir today

More than 100 people are expected to take part in a protest march in Carrick-on-Suir today.

Up to now silent protests had been held over the lack of clarity as to when St Brigid’s Hospital will return to it’s former use.

When the pandemic began the convalescence, respite and palliative care facility was re-designated as a step-down facility for covid patients.

Earlier this week the Health Minister gave assurances that it would revert.

However, Eddie Reade who’s one of those behind today’s march says that’s not good enough:

“The response that we got from the Minister for Health is fairly vague and it’s along the same lines as the ones we’ve got in writing already.

“We need confirmation. What we’d be looking for is some sort of a start date for hospice and for families that need a break.

“The rooms that are down there at the moment are left idle. We’ve got families who are suffering watching loved ones die in hospitals all over the county and the facilities are there.”

Today’s march gets underway from 3 o’clock. Eddie says more information is all they are asking for:

“People who are in hospital at the moment, who have had operations and need respite – they’re being shipped up to Tipp Town. It’s totally unacceptable.

“The plan is basically, instead of just standing in a silent protest outside the hospital, we’re moving from the agricultural mart, straight across the N24 to hold a silent protest out there then at the hospital.

“We will be practicing social distancing and we will be advising people to wear whatever protection they feel comfortable with.”