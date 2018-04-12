Over 100 patients on trolleys at South Tipp General this week

Over 100 patients have been left waiting for a bed at Tipperary’s main hospital so far this week.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say the figures show that hospitals simply can’t cope with undue pressure being placed on staff.

The INMO says the situation is now simply out of control across the country with in excess of 1,700 people having to wait in Emergency Departments and overcrowded wards for an in-patient bed since Monday.

Staff at South Tipp General in Clonmel have had to deal with 106 people without a bed in the first three days of this week.

The situation is no better at other hospitals in the region with 159 at CUH in Cork and 135 at University Hospital Limerick which serves North Tipp

The figures have been steadily rising throughout the week – last Monday there were 532 patients on trolleys nationally, 591 on Tuesday increasing to 595 yesterday.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says these figures confirm that hospitals cannot cope, the system is unable to manage patient flow and the burden is falling on nursing and medical staff who are forced to work in intolerable conditions.